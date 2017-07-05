Iranian MPs back IRGC’s missile attack on IS terrorists

2017-07-05 15:10 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5



By Khalid Kazimov – Trend:



Some 162 parliamentarians have issued a statement expressing support for a recent missile attack carried out by the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) against the IS terrorist group (ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) in Syria.



The statement also urged Iranian officials to provide support for the IRGC, IRNA news agency reported.



The MPs also called for protecting international peace and stability and accused the US and its allies of ”destabilizing the region”.



Earlier in June, the revolutionary guards launched six medium-range ground-to-ground ballistic missiles at the terrorist group’s bases in eastern Syria in retaliation for twin terrorist attacks in the Iranian capital Tehran, which killed 17 people and injured over 50 others.