Israeli envoy deeply saddened by murder of civilians in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli

2017-07-05 15:35 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 5

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Israeli Ambassador to Azerbaijan Dan Stav is deeply saddened and dismayed by the news about the murder of people as a result of mortar fire in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, reads a message of the Israeli Embassy in Baku.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

“Ambassador Stav conveys condolences to the family of Zakhra and Sakhiba and to all people of Azerbaijan, and wishes speedy recovery to the injured,” said the message.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.