UNICEF concerned about Azerbaijani civilians’ death

2017-07-05 16:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

UNICEF is concerned about the recent developments on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops that led to the death of Azerbaijani civilians, UNICEF Representative in Azerbaijan Edward Carwardine said July 5.

UNICEF urges both sides to do their best to be more restrained in order to protect children from danger, he added.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva (born in 1967) and Zakhra Guliyeva (born in 2015) were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva (born in 1965), who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.