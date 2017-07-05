Iran condemns killing of Azerbaijani child by Armenians

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5



Trend:



The killing of an Azerbaijani child and her grandmother by Armenia deserves condemnation, Mansour Haqiqatpour, the adviser of Iran Parliament's Speaker Ali Larijani told Trend July 5.



Civilians should not be victimized to power disputes, adding that “Nagorno-Karabakh primordially belongs to Azerbaijan,” he said.



Haqiqatpour went on to invite the Azerbaijani government to use stronger determination to end the prolonged Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.



“This conflict is no more complicated than the cases of Aleppo and Mosul were,” he noted, adding Azerbaijan would be benefited by using the cooperation of friendly neighbors, Iran in particular, to end the issue.



Earlier, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers shelled the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.



As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva (born in 1967) and Zakhra Guliyeva (born in 2015) were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva (born in 1965), who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.



The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.



The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.