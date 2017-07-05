Azerbaijan, EU mull signing common aviation area deal

2017-07-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

Trend:

The second round of negotiations on the signing of an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement was held July 4-5 in Brussels, Belgium, the press service of the Azerbaijani State Civil Aviation Administration reported July 5.

From the Azerbaijani side, a delegation led by Director of the country’s State Civil Aviation Administration Arif Mammadov took part in the negotiations.

The delegation included employees of the State Civil Aviation Administration and the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Belgium, as well as representatives of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry and Justice Ministry.

During the constructive talks, both sides expressed readiness to sign the relevant agreements.

The remarks and proposals of the Azerbaijani side were discussed, and a number of issues were clarified. A protocol was signed following the meeting.

It was decided to hold the third round of negotiations on the signing of an EU-Azerbaijan Common Aviation Area Agreement in Baku. Until then, the EU and its member countries will receive prompt feedback from other ministries and committees of Azerbaijan. It is expected that the final version of the agreement will be prepared at the meeting in Baku.

The beginning of negotiations on the draft Common Aviation Area Agreement is also important from the perspective of signing new EU-Azerbaijan Partnership and Cooperation Agreement, Mammadov said at the meeting.

He noted that the meeting will make a special contribution to the dialogue between Azerbaijan and Europe.

Mammadov also stressed that Azerbaijan has positive experience in cooperation in the field of civil aviation.