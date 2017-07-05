Nar significantly increases number of base stations

In order to provide the subscribers with convenient and uninterrupted mobile communication and internet services, Nar continued the process of installing the new base stations on the country’s territory during the first half of 2017. Starting from January of this year, a total of 165 new 3G stations were installed in Baku, Lankaran, Qabala, Sheki, Shamkir, Shamakhi, Kurdamir, Bilasuvar and other regions. Moreover, 213 4G (LTE) stations were installed on the Absheron peninsula. These measures are aimed at satisfaction of the growing demand of customers in usage of internet services. Thus, with 794 available 4G stations, Nar offers one of the largest mobile communication networks in the country to its customers. With 2,3 million users, Nar provides high-quality services, by means of its extensive network of well over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory.

It should also be noted that Nar continues to strengthen its coverage in the liberated territories. Several months ago, the company has announced the installation and launch of a base station which will operate for Jojugh Marjanli village of Jabrayil province. Thus, as of then, the Nar customers are able to use 3G and 2G services at those territories. Staying loyal to the principles of advantageous pricing and provision of high-quality services, the mobile operator will continue implementation of works, aimed at strengthening its mobile network.

