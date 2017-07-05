"Supporters of Armenia in EP likewise responsible for Azerbaijani citizens’ murder" (PHOTO)

Responsibility for the murder of Azerbaijani citizens also rests with the forces supporting Armenia in the European Parliament (EP), said Fuad Muradov, head of the Azerbaijani delegation to the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

“Opening fire on women and children is an act that is incompatible with humanity,” Muradov said in his address to members of the European Parliament and the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly.

“Killing a baby, civilians cannot be accepted anywhere. This is the result of superficial attitude of world countries and international organizations towards Armenia’s aggressive policy, which lasts for about 25 years, and at times, strong support rendered to it.”

All responsibility for the committed bloody provocation lies with the military-political leadership of Armenia, as well as those who keep silent in connection with this policy, Muradov noted.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.