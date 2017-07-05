Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant to produce first cars in autumn

2017-07-05

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 5

By Farhad Daneshvar, Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The joint Azerbaijani-Iranian car plant will produce its first cars in the Neftchala Industrial Quarter in autumn, Iranian ambassador to Azerbaijan Javad Jahangirzadeh said at a press conference in Baku July 5, answering Trend’s correspondent’s questions.

"The first cars are expected to be produced at the plant in Neftchala in late September 2017," the ambassador said.

He also stressed the high level of economic cooperation between Azerbaijan and Iran and expressed confidence in the further strengthening of economic relations between the two countries.

In 2016, Azerbaijan’s AzEuroCar LLC and Iran Khodro signed an agreement to create a joint car plant in the Neftchala Industrial Quarter. The plant with a capacity of about 10,000 cars per year will produce four Iranian car brands – Dena, Runna, Soren and Samand. The project is worth $15 million.