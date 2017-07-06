Lukashenko expresses regret over Azerbaijani civilians’ death

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko expressed regret over the death of Azerbaijani civilians as a result of Armenia’s shelling of the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, Vice-Speaker of the Azerbaijani Parliament Bahar Muradova wrote on her Facebook page July 6.

Muradova met with Lukashenko within the framework of participation in the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly’s session in Minsk.

During the brief meeting, Alexander Lukashenko was the first to talk about the latest incident on the contact line between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, Muradova wrote.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.