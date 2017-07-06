First career steps with Azercell (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Azercell Telecom LLC had a meeting with the students who have been admitted to Summer Student Internship Program 2017.

The event brought together the winners, Azercell representatives, the future mentors of interns, as well as representatives of SABAH groups of the Ministry of Education. The meeting was aimed to introduce internship program and plans, and to provide the students with some tips to gain success in future career.

For the first time, Summer Student Internship Program of Azercell also included students and graduates of SABAH groups under the memorandum signed between the Ministry of Education and Azercell Telecom LLC.

As a result, 10 students from SABAH groups gained a chance to join the program this year. In total, 29 students from various higher institutions of Azerbaijan will participate in Summer Student Internship Program 2017.

Summer Student Internship Program provides a unique chance for students to apply their academic knowledge in real work environment at Azercell, the leading company in telecommunications market.

Young fellows qualifying as a result of multi-stage selection process will be able to work and gain experience in the company. In addition, students will get knowledge straight from the source in telecommunications industry and become involved in exciting and demanding projects. The program is an added value for further career development of the young fellows, as well.

Since its first launch in 2008, 112 students have taken internship under Summer Internship program of Azercell and 17 of them have been employed by the company.

The leader of the mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan and the biggest investor in the non-oil sector Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile market Azercell’s network covers 80 percent of the territory and 99.8 percent of population of the country.

Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, 24/7 Customer Care, online customer services, GPRS/EDGE, M2M, MobilBank, one-stop- shop service offices Azercell Express, mobile e-service “ASAN signature”, etc.

Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality surveys of Global Wireless Solutions company and international systems specialized in wireless coverage mapping such as “Opensignal” and “Testmy.net”, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan.