Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France strongly condemns Armenian atrocities

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France strongly condemns the provocations staged by Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians.

The Association expressed condolences to the whole Azerbaijani people and families of the innocent people, who were killed as a result of shelling of Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by Armenian armed forces, said the message from the Association of Friends of Azerbaijan in France.

Direct and deliberate attacks of Armenian armed forces on civilians and infrastructure is a serious violation of international law and human rights, in particular the Geneva Convention of 1949, the Convention on the Rights of the Child and the Convention for the Protection of Human Rights, read the message.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

