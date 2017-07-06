Italian politician condemns Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijani citizens

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

Khalid Chaouki, Italian MP from the Democratic Party, deputy head of the foreign affairs committee of the parliament, condemned Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijani citizens.

“Armenia's aggression against Azerbaijani citizens in Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district proves that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is anything but not a frozen conflict,” Chaouki said in a statement published in Italia’s www.deputatipd.it .

"We condemn Armenia’s aggression and express condolences to the relatives of the civilians killed and injured as a result of this provocation,” he said. “We hope that the peace talks will resume, Armenian troops will withdraw from the occupied Azerbaijani territories and Azerbaijani internally displaced people will return to their lands due to the activity of the OSCE and the OSCE Minsk Group."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.