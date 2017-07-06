Iran arrests 21 IS-affiliated terrorists

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Fatih Karimov– Trend:

Iran’s security forces arrested 21 people affiliated with the Islamic State (IS, ISIS, ISIL, Daesh) terrorist group in Mashhad city, Hassan Heidari, deputy prosecutor of Mashhad, said.

The arrested people were preparing to carry out suicide terror operations, Heidari said, Khorasan newspaper reported July 6.

Some detainees are Iranians and some Afghans, he said, adding that these people have entered the country after passing combat and suicide bombing trainings with forged documents.

Heidari further said that some arrested people have already taken part in operations in favour of the Islamic State terror group abroad.

Iranian security forces have arrested dozens of suspects over the past weeks following the terror attacks on Iran’s capital Tehran.

Two separate attacks rocked the capital city of Tehran on June 7, leaving at least 17 dead and 54 injured.