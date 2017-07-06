US grieves over Azerbaijani civilians’ death – marine attaché

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The death of Azerbaijani civilians Zahra Guliyeva and Sahiba Allahverdiyeva and wounding of Salminaz Guliyeva is highly regrettable and all the US grieves with their families, James Thompson, a marine attaché of the US Embassy in Baku, told reporters in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

He was commenting on the recent developments on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

Thompson arrived in the Fuzuli district as part of the visit of representatives of foreign media and military attaches of the embassies accredited in Azerbaijan organized by the country’s Foreign Ministry, the Ministry of Defense, the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Fuzuli District Executive Authority.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

Thompson added that peaceful resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict would be ideal to bring peace to the South Caucasus region, as well as for the safety and security of civilians.

He thanked the Azerbaijani government for the opportunity to visit the Azerbaijani district and take a look at the scene of the incident.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.