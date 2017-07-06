First VP assistant: Child’s death represents Armenia as military-criminal regime

2017-07-06 17:33 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The incident that happened two days ago with little Zakhra shows that the Armenian authorities, which have been holding Azerbaijani lands under occupation for many years, represent the military-criminal regime, said Yusuf Mammadaliyev, assistant to Azerbaijan’s First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, head of the department of youth policy and sport issues at the Presidential Administration.

Armenia’s authorities violate the ceasefire, kill civilians in their homes and on their lands, Mammadaliyev said at the opening of a new Youth House in the Shirvan city July 6.

“However, the Azerbaijani state and people believe that its youth, having great potential and high intellectual abilities and physical parameters, will play an exceptional role in a fair solution to the problem,” he noted.

Yusuf Mammadaliyev pointed out that the purpose and wish of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva are to see the Azerbaijani youth smart, educated and happy.

“Building such centers in regions is an ideal opportunity for the youth to learn, study, improve their knowledge and skills, establish contacts and effectively spend their leisure time. Today, the Azerbaijani youth is going through a very crucial period."

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.