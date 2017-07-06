UNSC should hold emergency meeting, condemn Armenian attack – French MEP

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The United Nations Security Council has to hold an emergency meeting and condemn the Armenian attack, Rachida Dati, French politician and Member of the European Parliament, told Trend July 6.

In the resolution of conflicts, only the respect for international law should prevail, she said, adding it is essential that the parties of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict implement it and guarantee its respect.

“The four United Nations Security Council resolutions (822, 854, 874 and 884) adopted in 1993 and the 2008 United Nations General Assembly resolution call for the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian troops from Azerbaijan. This attack demonstrates, once again, that Armenia violates international law,” noted the French MEP.

Dati pointed out that on the other hand, the international community has a framework for action through the OSCE Minsk Group and the United Nations Security Council.

“The United Nations Security Council has to hold an emergency meeting and condemn this attack,” added the French MEP.

She noted that it is imperative and urgent that the international community, in particular the states co-chairing the OSCE Minsk Group, including France, react as soon as possible to impose to Armenia the respect of the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

“At the same time, it is necessary to use all the capacities of the OSCE Minsk Group - which is the right format to find a peaceful solution to the crisis. We must force Armenia to return to the negotiation table so that this conflict ceases,” added Dati.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

