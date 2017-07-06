Azerbaijani civilians’ murder despicable - Pakistani Embassy

2017-07-06 18:02 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The murder of Azerbaijani civilians causes great contempt for those who did this and must be condemned, Colonel Syed Imran Ali, defense attaché of the Pakistani Embassy in Baku, told Trend July 6.

He was commenting on the recent developments on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

Syed Imran Ali said that the incident is a human dimension of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

He noted that Pakistan has a principled position on the issue of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that the conflict must be resolved within Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity by implementing the UN resolutions adopted in favor of Baku.

“These are the principles Pakistan advocates for, we are committed to them and show solidarity with Azerbaijan and the Azerbaijani people,” he said.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.