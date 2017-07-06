Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry responds to Russia

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Repeated expression of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s attitude towards the issue of the entry of the country’s citizens of Armenian origin in Azerbaijan in the form that is beyond diplomatic ethics is very strange and incomprehensible, Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s hostile attitude does not in any case suit the relations of strategic nature between the countries, the Foreign Minister said.

