Azerbaijan proves lack of firing positions in village shelled by Armenia

2017-07-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Prosecutor General's Office and the Fizuli District Executive Power organized a visit of military attachés accredited in Azerbaijan and representatives of foreign media to Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fizuli district July 6 where two Azerbaijani civilians were killed as a result of shelling by the Armenian Armed Forces.

The military attachés and media representatives were made sure that there is no staff of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces and firing positions in the village, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said.

This fact once again shows that the main goal of the Armenian side was to attack on Azerbaijani civilians.

The information disseminated by the Armenian side about alleged presence of Azerbaijani military units in the village is misinformation and lies.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.