“Killing Azerbaijani civilians became Armenia’s state policy”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Murder of young Zahra Guliyeva and her grandmother Sahiba Allahverdiyeva as a result of another Armenian provocation, carried out on July 4 in the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, must be strongly condemned, Ali Ahmadov, Azerbaijani deputy prime minister, said at a board meeting of the ruling New Azerbaijan Party (NAP).

Ahmadov noted that this brutal act once again proved that Armenian terrorists are murderers of children. The shelling of the territories adjacent to the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops by the occupying military forces of Armenia, and killing Azerbaijani civilians became the state policy of Armenia, according to him.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.