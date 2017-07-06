Mexico’s ambassador talks necessity of resolving Karabakh conflict

2017-07-06 20:43 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Murder of Azerbaijani civilians as a result of Armenian armed forces’ shelling testifies that the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict must be resolved as soon as possible, Mexico’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told Trend July 6.

“The recent events in the frontline are the evidence that this conflict should be solved as quick as possible in a peaceful way,” the ambassador said.

“We have repeatedly said that Mexico respects international law and in particular, the principles of territorial integrity,” he said. “Of course we call for peaceful resolution of the situation within the four resolutions of the UN Security Council.”

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.