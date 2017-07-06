Ilham Aliyev: Azerbaijani civilians’ murder in Armenian shelling is military crime

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan today called President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, said the press service of the Azerbaijani president.

The Turkish president offered his deep condolences to Ilham Aliyev in connection with the murder of two Azerbaijani civilians in the shelling of the territories, adjacent to the line of contact between the Azerbaijani and Armenian troops, by the Armenian armed forces, as well to the families of the victims.

Ilham Aliyev thanked for the phone call and condolences. The president noted that this is a military crime, once again committed by the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijani civilians. This bloody crime committed against the civilian population is another manifestation of the Armenian atrocities. All responsibility for this military crime rests with the political leadership of Armenia.

During the phone conversation, the parties also discussed the issue concerning the World Petroleum Congress, to be held in Turkey in the coming days, and mulled various aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkish relations of friendship and brotherhood.

On behalf of the Azerbaijani people, President Ilham Aliyev once again thanked President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the brotherly stance and condolences.