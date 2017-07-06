Support for Youth Cultural Development PU condemns Armenia’s provocation

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

On July 4, 2017, Armenian armed forces fired at Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by using the 82-mm and 102-millimeter mortars and grenade launchers on the contact line of Azerbaijani and Armenian troops,the Support for Youth Cultural Development Public Union said in a statement.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The recent provocation on the line of contact once again proves that the Armenian political leadership did not comply with the Geneva Convention on the Protection of Civilians by violating the norms of international law and the international law on the peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by not implementing four UN resolutions on the unconditional withdrawal of Armenian military units from the occupied Azerbaijani lands.

According to the statement, the indifferent and inadequate behavior of the OSCE Minsk Group, which mediates the settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as well as the international community's dual standards, unfortunately creates conditions for Armenia to continue its criminal offenses.

“We, the Support for Youth Cultural Development Public Union (SYCD), strongly condemn the recent incidents on the line of contact, particularly the death of a child, and hope that the brutality of Armenia will not remain unpunished and demand that international organizations will impose economic and political sanctions on Armenia to prevent recurrence of incidents,” the statement said.

“We believe that the injustice committed by Armenians on the line of contact will eventually make the whole world community give a decent answer,” the statement said.