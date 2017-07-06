Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center extend condolences to Ilham Aliyev

2017-07-06

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

Trend:

Members of Nizami Ganjavi International Center Rosen Plevneliev, President of the Republic of Bulgaria in 2012-2017, Rexhep Meidani, President of the Republic of Albania in 1997-2002, Valdis Zatlers, President of the Republic of Latvia in 2007-2011, extended condolences to Ilham Aliyev.

"With sorrow we heard about the recent shelling and killing, especially of an innocent toddler in Nagorno-Karabakh and the casualties incurred bringing about unexpected escalation of your conflict.

On behalf of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center, we express our condolences and also deep concern for the situation at hand. Despite a ceasefire reached between Armenia and Azerbaijan back in 1994 following the Nagorno-Karabakh war, Azerbaijani civilians, including children, still become the victims of Armenian aggression. These attacks against the Azerbaijani civilian population and civilian objects constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law.

The members of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center are also willing to provide support in form of our expertise and combined experience, if so required and useful to a lasting and peaceful settlement. Even and especially in situations like this dialogue at all levels is needed. We are ready to support you in this endeavor.

Along with our sympathy, please accept, Mr. President, the assurances of our highest respect and consideration", - they said in message.