Switzerland stands for enhancing economic ties with Turkmenistan

2017-07-07 10:23 | www.trend.az | 0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 7

By Huseyn Hasanov – Trend:

President of the Swiss Confederation Doris Leuthard addressed a congratulatory letter to Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between the two countries, the Turkmen government said in a message.

“There are opportunities for further deepening the cooperation, particularly in the economic relations, where there is significant potential for growth,” reads the letter.

Leuthard expressed appreciation for the longstanding friendship between the peoples of the two countries and the strengthening of bilateral ties over the past 25 years.

“A vivid evidence of a successful partnership is the recently signed memorandum of understanding on expansion of cooperation between our ministries of finances,” she said.

Turkmenistan and Switzerland have a particular responsibility not only for ensuring independence and security of the two countries, but also for contributing to a fair and positive world order, she noted.

One of the areas where the two countries can unite efforts is sustainable management of water resources, according to Leuthard.

“Switzerland is a supporter of water diplomacy that will contribute to the consolidation of Central Asian countries in solution of problems in this sphere,” she said.