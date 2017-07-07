MEP: Occupation of Karabakh by Armenia – most serious threat for region’s stability

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

Repeated armed incidents with loss of innocent human lives are reminding us that the problem of occupied Nagorno-Karabakh represents a most serious threat for the stability of the Caucasus region, Ivo Vajgl, Member of the European Parliament from Slovenia, told Trend July 7.

“This frozen conflict could not be solved by military means, but with negotiations based upon the rules of the international law. Armenia has to behave accordingly and EU has to assist both countries in search for a lasting and comprehensive solution," added Vajgl.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sakhiba Guliyeva, 50, and Zakhra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Servinaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

