Iranian businessmen seek Azerbaijan’s link to reach CIS market

2017-07-07 10:48 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 6

By Farhad Daneshvar – Trend:

Iran’s West Azerbaijan seeks to increase its exports to Azerbaijan Republic by 10 percent through holding exhibitions in near future, a provincial official told Trend.

Mansour Haghbin, an advisor for international relations at the provincial chamber of cooperatives, has said that the two countries are planning to conclude an agreement on cooperation in holding exhibitions aimed at increasing trade ties.

He added that Azerbaijan is capable of contributing to increasing Iran’s exports to the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) including Russia.

Iranian entrepreneurs plan to process raw materials in Azerbaijan and eventually export the final products to the CIS countries in collaboration with Azerbaijani partners, Haghbin said.

He further touched upon trade ties between the province and Azerbaijan’s Autonomous Republic of Nakhchivan saying his province saw exporting worth of $3 million of goods to the autonomous republic.

According to the data available on the website of State Customs Committee of Azerbaijan, trade turnover between Iran and Azerbaijan over the last year surged by 78 percent to post $221.2 million.

Hossein Mohammad-Sani, an official with the provincial organization of industry, mine and trade, told Trend on Tuesday that West Azerbaijan exported worth of $132 million of products to Azerbaijan Republic over the first quarter of the current Iranian calendar year which started on March 20.