“Hatred in society is main ideology of Armenia’s military-political leadership” (UPDATE)

2017-07-07 12:00 | www.trend.az | 1

Details added (first version posted at 11:41)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Seba Agayeva – Trend:

One of the main principles of international law is rejection of elements of xenophobia and hatred, Hikmat Hajiyev, spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, told reporters in Baku.

“Unfortunately, after the July 4 developments – the shelling of the Alkhanli village of [Azerbaijan’s] Fuzuli district by the Armenian armed forces, the society of Armenia and the country’s leadership made expressions full of hatred against Azerbaijan, instead apologizing and repenting,” he said July 7.

This is the basic part of the ideology pursued by the military-political leadership of Armenia – the ideology of hatred, according to Hajiyev.

He noted that comprehensive monitoring of the Armenian media space and social networks is being carried out. Permanent missions of the Republic of Azerbaijan to the UN and the OSCE will bring the monitoring results to the attention of international organizations and the public, Hajiyev added.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.