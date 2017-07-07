“Diplomatic solution - key to Karabakh conflict more than ever”

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

A diplomatic solution is more than ever the key to the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, said Senator Christophe-André Frassa, member of France–Caucasus Friendship Group in the French Senate, The European Azerbaijan Society told Trend.

Christophe-André Frassa was commenting on the recent developments on the contact line between Azerbaijani and Armenian troops.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The death of civilians is always dramatic, but it becomes horrifying when children are the direct victims, Christophe-André Frassa noted.

All efforts must be supported to guarantee a return to peace and to ensure security for the populations in the South Caucasus region, he added.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.