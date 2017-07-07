OSCE MG co-chairs regard Armenia’s actions in Alkhanli as provocation - statement (PHOTO)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

The OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs on July 6 made the second statement in connection with the recent provocation of the Armenian armed forces in the Alkhanli village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

“We would like to underline that our three countries are extremely concerned with the ceasefire violations that occurred on 4 July,” said the second statement. “We consider this serious incident as a provocative action that undermines peace efforts and could provoke a breakdown in the forthcoming negotiations.”

“We remind the sides of their obligations under the Geneva Conventions to refrain from any hostile action that could lead to unacceptable civilian casualties,” said the statement.

“We appeal to parties to take immediate measures to defuse the situation and strictly observe the 1994/1995 ceasefire agreement.”

The Russian Federation, France and the US stress the necessity to resume as soon as possible negotiations on a peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, as the only way to bring peace, prosperity genuine reconciliation to the all people of the region, according to the statement.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district. As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.