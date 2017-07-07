Baku hosts exhibition dedicated to Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo (PHOTO)

2017-07-07 14:53 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

On July 6 Baku for the first time hosted a photographic exhibition dedicated to the life of two eminent Mexican painters Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Mexico in Azerbaijan, was held at the Landmark Hotel. The exhibited 96 photographs presented different periods of life, the important events, as well as the daily life of the artists.

The exhibition ‘A smile in the middle of the way’ for the first time took place in 2002 in the house-museum of Diego Rivera and Frida Kahlo. It portrays the encounters and contention of this famous couple of the twentieth century.

Frida Kahlo, surrealist painter (1907-1954), and Diego Rivera, the acclaimed muralist and main representative of Mexican social realism (1886-1957) formed one of the most notorious artists couples of the history of Mexican art. Their story has been taken to the movies and has also inspired novels.