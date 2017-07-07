Nar awards high-achieving students of Azerbaijan Technical University

2017-07-07 15:24 | www.trend.az | 1

Within the frame of the operator’s corporate social responsibility (CSR) strategy, Nar successfully continues its cooperation with the Azerbaijan Technical University (AzTU). After the last year’s opening of the Nar Laboratory at the Azerbaijan Technical University, supplied with the special equipment, the mobile operator now continues to develop its relations with AzTU in quite few various directions.

The University has already announced the names of high-achieving students of the Radio Engineering and Communication Faculty, who have demonstrated the best results during the past semester. The best 3 students of the past semester, being Kanan Babali, Firuza Mammadova and Orkhan Mammadov, have occupied the 1st, 2nd and 3rd places correspondingly and have received some special prizes from Nar. Paying special importance to the development of education and enlightenment with this initiative Nar continues to provide additional motivation for students to be even more successful in their studies.

It should be noted that within the frame of partnership agreement signed with the Azerbaijan Technical University, Nar has established a GSM laboratory at AzTU, where the students are able to gain theoretical and practical knowledge in the area of GSM. This special laboratory, supplied with the latest telecommunications equipment by Nar, hosts trainings and seminars for students, conducted by professional technical personnel. A large group of young people, who have developed their practical knowledge by means of this program, have already taken their first steps by working for a mobile operator, to grow as young qualified specialists in this particular field. Equipment of the university’s lab and conducting special internship program for students is being implemented within the Nar’s CSR strategy, especially aimed at youth and education.

Visit nar.az for more detailed information about the CSR strategy of Nar.

Azerfon company started its operations on March 21, 2007, under the ‘Nar Mobile’ brand name, and within a short period of time became one of the leading companies of the telecommunications and mobile communication industry of Azerbaijan. The ‘Nar’ brand name was later selected as the symbol that resembles the cohesion of the rich cultural and historical heritage of Azerbaijan with the modern life. Nar was the first company in the country to introduce 3G technology and has provided the customers with a wide 4G network coverage. With more than 2,3 million customers and large network of over 6000 base stations, covering 99% of the country’s territory, Nar provides its subscribers with the highest quality services.