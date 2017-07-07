Azerbaijan strikes Armenian army positions
2017-07-07 16:39 | www.trend.az | 1
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7
Trend:
The Azerbaijani armed forces have inflicted exact blows to the positions of the Armenian armed forces in order to prevent another planned provocation by Armenia and as a revenge for the civilians killed in the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry said July 7.
As a result of the strikes, a major part of Armenia’s manpower was destroyed, and several units of military equipment were completely disabled, according to the ministry.