Bakcell enriches “AppLab” residents’ skills by conducting new training sessions

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Bakcell, The First Mobile Operator and Leading Mobile Internet provider in Azerbaijan is conducting training sessions for members of “AppLab” as part of its contribution to their sustainable development. Team members of 7 projects residing at the company’s incubation center will increase their skills by attending training sessions on following topics:

Pitching master class

The Trend Concept intensive

Block-chains Introduction intensive

Investor Relationship Development intensive

Maintaining Productive Team training

Strategy Development and Commercializing intensive

Each training session will have a main theory part and the case study. Generally it is 28 hours of training sessions.

The training sessions are organized together with CAC Training Center, which is one of the leading training, assessment and consulting services providers in the country.

“AppLab” is an accelerated execution module, designed to help the selected developers in bringing up their ideas, mobile apps and technologies to life from pilot version to a finished product on a regional level. Within the framework of the project, young developers are granted with access to the AppLab office located at Uzeir Hajibeyov str. 48, 3rd floor (Next to Sahil park) with free Internet access, desk and training space and will have an opportunity to use the latest devices for testing products. Bakcell’s, Qualcomm’s and Applab partners’ dedicated team of experts provides young developers with the required studies and advice to design and implement a proof of concept for new products or services aimed at local and international markets.

