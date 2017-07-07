MPs, senators, ex-ministers urge Macron to put pressure on Armenia (UPDATE)

A number of French parliamentarians sent a letter to President of France Emmanuel Macron and pointed out the July 4 shelling of the Alkhanli village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district by the Armenian armed forces, which resulted in the killing of a two-year-old child and her grandmother.

The letter to French President Emmanuel Macron, was sent by:

Former minister, Member of the European Parliament Rachida Dati

Former minister, Senator representing Upper Rhine department at the French Senate Jean-Marie Bockel

MP Jean-Pierre Door, Loiret department

MP Jerome Lambert, Charente department

MP Jean-Luc Reitzer, Upper Rhine department

MP Andre Villiers, Yonne department

Senator Andre Reichardt, Lower Rhine department

Senator Nathalie Goulet, Orne department

Senator Jerome Bignon, Somme department

Senator Eric Dolige, Loire department

Senator Sylvie Goy-Chavent, Ain department

Senator Alain Houpert, Cote-d'Or department

Senator Christian Namy, Meuse department

Senator Alain Vasselle, Oise department

Former MP, President of the French Association of Friends of Azerbaijan Jean-Francois Mansell

Former MP, Mayor of Claye-Souilly Yves Albarello,

Former MP, Mayor of Arcachon Yves Foulon,

Former MP, Mayor of Houdan Jean-Marie Tetart

Former MP, Georges Fenech

In the letter, the abovementioned people noted that Armenia has been violating international law for 25 years.

The letter, which contains information about the expulsion of one million Azerbaijanis from their homes as a result of Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the policy of ethnic cleansing pursued by the Armenians against Azerbaijanis and the Khojaly genocide, states that 20 percent of Azerbaijani lands is occupied by Armenian armed forces.

They reminded about the resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council and General Assembly on the immediate and unconditional withdrawal of the Armenian occupying forces from the Azerbaijani territories, and urged the French president to exert pressure on Armenia to fulfil those resolutions.