PACE offers condolences to families of victims of Armenian shelling

2017-07-07 17:42 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The co-rapporteurs for the monitoring of Armenia and Azerbaijan by the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) in a statement posted on its website July 7 have expressed their concern at the escalation of violence near Alkhanly village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

They also expressed regret that this has led to casualties among which are civilians, including a two-year-old child, the statement said.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

Alan Meale (UK) and Giuseppe Galati (Italy), co-rapporteurs for Armenia, together with Stefan Schennach (Austria) and Cezar Preda (Romania), co-rapporteurs for Azerbaijan, called on all sides to respect the ceasefire in place and to return to the negotiating table under the auspices of the OSCE Minsk Group.

They stressed that there can be no military solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reminded both Armenia and Azerbaijan of their accession commitment to resolve their differences peacefully.



“The co-rapporteurs wish to extend their heartfelt condolences to the families of all victims,” said the statement.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.