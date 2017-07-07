Azerbaijan strikes Armenian army positions (UPDATE)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

The Azerbaijani armed forces have inflicted precise blows to the positions of the Armenian armed forces, in particular in the defense area of the battalion of the Armenian army, in order to prevent another planned provocation by Armenia and as revenge for the civilians killed in the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, the press service of the country’s Defense Ministry said July 7.

According to reliable information received by the Azerbaijani armed forces, the Armenian armed forces were combat-ready to carry out another provocation.

As a result of the strikes carried out by the Azerbaijani armed forces on the Fuzuli-Khojavand direction of the frontline, a major part of Armenia’s manpower, as well as military infrastructure facilities, were destroyed, and several units of military equipment were completely disabled, according to the ministry.

Currently, the Azerbaijani armed forces fully control the operational situation on the frontline.