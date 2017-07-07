WB to keep financing infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan

2017-07-07

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Maksim Tsurkov – Trend:

The World Bank (WB) intends to continue financing infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan upon the request of the country’s government, Naveed Hassan Naqvi, head of the bank’s Baku office, told reporters in Baku July 7.

He said that the WB will support the Azerbaijani government in the form of technical assistance and by directly investing in infrastructure.

At present, the work is underway in accordance with the five-year business plan until 2020, and about $350-500 million are allocated per year according to this plan, he noted.

The volume of WB’s financing of infrastructure projects in Azerbaijan for 2018 depends on the requests of the country’s government, Naqvi said.

Azerbaijan joined the WB in 1992.