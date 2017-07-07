NewsBlaze: Armenian occupation must be stopped for peace in region

2017-07-07 19:05 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The killing of the Azerbaijani civilians by the Armenian armed forces on July 4 proves once again the terrorist nature of the state of Armenia, Nurit Greenger, an Israeli reporter, wrote in an article published by the NewsBlaze newspaper.

The conflict between Armenia – a war seeker – and Azerbaijan – a peace seeker – has a long and ugly history, according to the article.

“Armenia has been systematically and deliberately targeting Azerbaijani civilian population, residing in the densely populated areas adjacent to the frontline between the two countries,” the author wrote.

Armenia’s resorting to nefarious provocations aimed at killing civilians, including children, is a war crime, the article said.

“These ongoing deliberate attacks against the Azerbaijani civilian population and civilian property constitute a serious violation of international humanitarian and human rights law,” the author wrote. “To no avail, Azerbaijan has repeatedly brought the facts of this conflict to the attention of the international community. The unlawful presence of Armenian armed forces in Armenia occupied territories of Azerbaijan is the primary reason for the tension and warfare incidents on the frontline of these two countries.”

The documents adopted by international organizations regarding this Nagorno-Karabakh region occupation have not been implemented, the article said.

“Inspired by the absence of any difference between occupant and the occupied side and the fact that no sanctions are imposed on it for its occupation policy, Armenia continues to commit bloody crimes against ethnic Azerbaijanis,” the author wrote. “In this case, the international organizations act as defenders of the aggressor, Armenia, and provide de-facto support it.”

“The killing of 18-month-old baby, Zahra, is one shameful case Armenia and its international community supporters need to stand trial for,” said the article. “Decent nations, members of the international community, should stop being indifferent to Armenia’s plight. They should take real measures to stop the Armenian occupation and bring peace to the region.”

Endless innocent blood spilling conflicts have no place in a civilized world, the author wrote.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.