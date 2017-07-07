Cekuta: US supporting democracy development in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

The US has been supporting the development of democracy in Azerbaijan for already 25 years, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku July 7 at the celebration of the US Independence Day.

It should be noted that this year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and the US.

Cekuta said that on the Independence Day, the people of the US celebrate the triumph of democracy. However, the diplomat noted that democracy is not a complete process, it is constantly evolving, and this happens in every society.

Democracy is necessary for stability, prosperity and success, the ambassador said.

