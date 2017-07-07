Mexican officials intend to visit Baku to intensify economic co-op

2017-07-07 20:26 | www.trend.az | 1

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

By Elena Kosolapova – Trend:

Mexican officials are expected to visit Baku till the end of 2017 to intensify economic cooperation, Mexico’s ambassador to Azerbaijan Rodrigo Labardini told Trend.

"We are working to organize a visit of Mexican officials working in the field of economy and we hope that this visit will be made till the end of 2017," Labardini said.

The ambassador also recalled that Mexico’s representatives have recently visited Azerbaijan.

In particular, this year Mexico for the first time has taken part in the food exhibition in Baku.

Economic advisor of ProMexico, the Mexican trust fund promoting international trade and investment in Istanbul, Jorge Alberto Cruz Abascal arrived in Baku to participate in the 23rd Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition on May 17-19.

During the visit, Cruz Abascal held a number of meetings with representatives of the Azerbaijani state organizations and local entrepreneurs.

"We would like the Mexican business delegation to visit Baku again,” he said. “We are interested in strengthening business ties and expanding business cooperation."

Labardini added that as oil and gas sector is well developed in both Mexico and Azerbaijan, cooperation in this area is natural and has good prospects.

"But we also want to expand cooperation in other areas, for example, in culture and tourism," he said, adding that Mexico ranks ninth in the world in terms of international tourist arrivals, and 37 million tourists are expected to visit Mexico in 2017.

The ambassador said that Mexico is ready to exchange experience in this field with Azerbaijan, which diversifies its economy and plans to attract more tourists.

---

Follow the author on Twitter:@E_Kosolapova