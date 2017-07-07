Azerbaijani civilians’ death in Armenian shelling once again proves that peace talks must advance - US envoy

2017-07-07 20:54 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 7

Trend:

The death of Azerbaijani civilians this week as a result of shelling of Armenian armed forces once again proves that the peace talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict need to advance, US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Robert Cekuta told reporters in Baku July 7.

He said that the US Department of State and the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs have repeatedly stated this, and the US remains committed to these statements.

The Nagorno-Karabakh conflict has no military solution, he added.

Cekuta noted that the US is ready to help the parties of the conflict to find a peaceful solution.

Story still developing