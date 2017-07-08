Erdogan chats with Trump, May at G20 summit

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump had a brief chat Friday at the G20 summit, Anadolu reported.

Erdogan and Trump were seen chatting at the beginning of a working session on global trade and development as reporters were allowed in briefly for the start of the meeting.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu joined the discussion between the two leaders.

British Prime Minister Theresa May, who was sitting beside Erdogan, was later also seen in a brief chat with the Turkish president.

Their words were not audible to reporters and officials did not comment on the content of their discussion.

Erdogan is expected to hold a bilateral meeting Saturday with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The leaders of world’s 20 major economies are holding the two-day summit in Hamburg where they will discuss the global economy, climate change, the fight against terrorism and other international issues.