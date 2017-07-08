Personnel appointments in Turkmen gov’t

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, July 8

By Huseyn Hasanov– Trend:

Turkmen President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has made personnel appointments in the country’s government, the Turkmen Altyn Asyr TV channel reported July 8.

Muhammetguly Muhammedov left the post of Turkmen finance minister due to his transfer to another job.

Gochmyrat Myradov, who previously served as Turkmen deputy finance minister, has been appointed the country’s finance minister.

Chary Atayev has been dismissed from the post of minister of construction and architecture for serious shortcomings in his work.

Turkmen Deputy Minister of Construction and Architecture Charyyar Ahmedov has been appointed acting minister of construction and architecture.

In addition, Alladurdy Ataev, due to his retirement, has left the post of chairman of the National Space Agency under the President of Turkmenistan.

Ashyr Garaev, who previously served as Turkmen deputy minister of communications, has been appointed chairman of the National Space Agency under the President of Turkmenistan.