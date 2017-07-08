World should require justice for Zahra – The Jerusalem Post

www.trend.az

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Elmira Tariverdiyeva – Trend:

The main goal of the Armenian political power is to prevent the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, and the latest incident proved it, Arye Gut, head of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center in Israel, wrote in an article published on The Jerusalem Post website.

On July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled the Alkhanly village of Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

“This bloody incident once again proved an importance of changing the status quo,” the article said. “The world community should not turn a blind eye to the killing of innocent people... The world should require justice for Zahra...”

In April 2016, the Azerbaijan army while suppressing an Armenian armed provocation, conducted a successful counter-offensive operation and liberated thousands of hectares of Azerbaijani land from Armenia, according to the article.

It is obvious that if the UN Security Council resolutions on the Azerbaijani-Armenian conflict are not implemented, there will continue to be civilian casualties in the region of South Caucasus, Gut wrote in his article.

It is unforgivable that civilians lost their lives and the heartbreaking news is that the little girl was the latest victim in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, according to the article.

“There are numerous resolutions of the UN and they should be observed,” the article said. “It remains to answer the question of how to implement these resolutions; otherwise, it is inevitable that there will be more victims that are innocent. This leads to the question of how seriously the parties involved are interested in resolving this conflict in accordance with international law.”

Full responsibility for military provocation in the border of Azerbaijan occupied territories lies entirely on political military leadership of Armenia, the author added.

“I apply to the civilized world, which likes to speech about human rights and democracy,” Gut said in the article. “Zahra was simply a beautiful little girl in every aspect of the word. What was the fault of the 2-year-old Azerbaijani girl who was just beginning to live, doing her first steps, starting to learn how to talk? She wanted to play toys, enjoy life, hug her father and mother, to be happy with parents, go to kindergarten and then to school… The Armenian fascists and terrorists cut short her life, they killed Zahra. The only fault of Zahra was that she was Azerbaijani...”

All the latest statements and real actions of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan, including the brutal murder of Azerbaijan girl Zahra and her grandmother, once again prove that Sargsyan is an absolutely irresponsible and short-sighted politician, according to the article.

“He remained the same terrorist who accidentally fell on the wave of Karabakh separatism to the forefront of Armenia’s political life,” the author wrote.

In all his speeches far from diplomacy, Sargsyan is trying to justify the aggressive and occupational policy of his country, according to the article.

“In fact, with his “policy” he once again confirms that he remained the same Sargsyan for whom diplomacy and international relations are completely remote concepts, which once again confirms his low level of political culture,” said the article.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.