Ilham Aliyev approves funding for construction of road in Sabirabad

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed an order to provide funding for the construction of Galagayin-Osmanli-Chol Beshdali-Zalgaraagach-Chol Agamammadli-Azadkend-Mugan Ganjali road in Sabirabad.

Under the presidential order, 14.4 million manats is allocated from the state budget for the construction of the road connecting 15 residential settlements with a total population of 41,000 people.