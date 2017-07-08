Turkey, Russia mull regional issues at G20 summit

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Presidents of Turkey and Russia, Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Vladimir Putin mulled regional issues during the G20 summit in Hamburg, TRT Haber reported July 8.

The sides also discussed the issues of settlement of the Syrian crisis.

Syria has been suffering from an armed conflict since March 2011, which, according to the UN, has claimed over 500,000 lives.

Militants from various armed groups are confronting the Syrian government troops. The “Islamic State” (IS), the Kurdish People’s Protection Units (YPG) and Kurdish Democratic Union Party (PYD) are the most active terrorist groups in Syria.

