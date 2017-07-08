Iranian version of US Phalanx weapon undergoes testing

2017-07-08

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8



By Fatih Karimov– Trend:



Iran is working on a home-version of US-made Phalanx, a close-in weapon system (CIWS) for defense against anti-ship missiles, deputy commander of Iranian Navy, Rear Admiral Mahmoud Mousavi said.



The system is still under test and general evaluation and has not been delivered to the navy, Mousavi said, Tasnim news agency reported July 8.



Consisting of a radar-guided 20 mm Vulcan cannon mounted on a swiveling base, the Phalanx has been used by multiple navies around the world, notably by the US Navy on every class of surface combat ship.



In 2015, Iran’s Navy Commander Rear Admiral Habibollah Sayyari unveiled plans for manufacturing an Iranian version of the Phalanx system.



The Islamic Republic says it that has made great achievements in its defense sector and attained self-sufficiency in producing essential military equipment and systems in recent years.



Iran has manufactured its own tanks, armored personnel carriers, missiles, radars, boats, submarines and fighter planes since 1992. Iran also unveiled its first domestically-manufactured long-range unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) in 2010.