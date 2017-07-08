Opinion Internationale publishes article on Armenian provocation against Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

French journal Opinion Internationale published an article about the Armenian provocation against the civilians of the Alkhanli village in Azerbaijan’s Fuzuli district, as a result of which Azerbaijani civilians were killed.

The article reviews the role of France as the OSCE Minsk Group co-chair in resolving the Armenian-Azerbaijani Nagorno-Karabakh conflict. It was also pointed out that the Nagorno-Karabakh region is an integral part of Azerbaijan, which is recognized by the international community.

The letter, where current and former officials of France urged the country’s President Emmanuel Macron to exert pressure on Armenia, was also included in the article.

The full text of the letter can be found here.

It should be noted that on July 4 at about 20:40 (GMT+4 hours), the Armenian armed forces again violated ceasefire and, using 82-mm and 120-mm mortars and grenade launchers, shelled Azerbaijani positions and territories where the civilian population lives, namely the Alkhanli village of the country’s Fuzuli district, thereby grossly violating the requirements of international law, the Azerbaijani defense ministry said earlier.

As a result of this provocation, the residents of the village Sahiba Allahverdiyeva, 50, and Zahra Guliyeva, 2, were killed. Salminaz Guliyeva, 52, who got wounded, was taken to the hospital and was operated on.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, in 1992 Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from the Nagorno-Karabakh and the surrounding districts.