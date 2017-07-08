Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market
Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8
By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:
The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.0059 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.
Official AZN/USD exchange rate
June 26
|
-
July 3
|
1.7021
June 27
|
-
July 4
|
1.7021
June 28
|
-
July 5
|
1.7022
June 29
|
1.7022
July 6
|
1.7022
June 30
|
1.7021
July 7
|
1.7022
Average weekly
|
1.70215
Average weekly
|
1.70216
The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 0.0257 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.93686 manats.
Official AZN/EUR exchange rate
June 26
|
-
July 3
|
1.9426
June 27
|
-
July 4
|
1.9356
June 28
|
-
July 5
|
1.9328
June 29
|
1.9408
July 6
|
1.9302
June 30
|
1.9474
July 7
|
1.9431
Average weekly
|
1.9441
Average weekly
|
1.93686
The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0006 manats or by 2.0761 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0286 manats.
Official AZN/RUB exchange rate
June 26
|
-
July 3
|
0.0289
June 27
|
-
July 4
|
0.0287
June 28
|
-
July 5
|
0.0287
June 29
|
0.0288
July 6
|
0.0284
June 30
|
0.0287
July 7
|
0.0283
Average weekly
|
0.02875
Average weekly
|
0.0286
The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0138 manats or 2.8542 percent last week.
Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47646 manats.
Official AZN/TRY exchange rate
June 26
|
-
July 3
|
0.4835
June 27
|
-
July 4
|
0.4787
June 28
|
-
July 5
|
0.4786
June 29
|
0.4854
July 6
|
0.4718
June 30
|
0.4829
July 7
|
0.4697
Average weekly
|
0.48415
Average weekly
|
0.47646
Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.4089 manats or 1.3909 percent.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2088.34414 manats.
Change in price of one ounce of gold
June 26
|
-
July 3
|
2114.4337
June 27
|
-
July 4
|
2082.0002
June 28
|
-
July 5
|
2083.0673
June 29
|
2124.3456
July 6
|
2077.1947
June 30
|
2116.5614
July 7
|
2085.0248
Average weekly
|
2120.4535
Average weekly
|
2088.34414