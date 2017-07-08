AZ EN RU TR

Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

2017-07-08 16:02 | www.trend.az | 0

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

June 26

-

July 3

1.7021

June 27

-

July 4

1.7021

June 28

-

July 5

1.7022

June 29

1.7022

July 6

1.7022

June 30

1.7021

July 7

1.7022

Average weekly

1.70215

Average weekly

1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 0.0257 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.93686 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

June 26

-

July 3

1.9426

June 27

-

July 4

1.9356

June 28

-

July 5

1.9328

June 29

1.9408

July 6

1.9302

June 30

1.9474

July 7

1.9431

Average weekly

1.9441

Average weekly

1.93686

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0006 manats or by 2.0761 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0286 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

June 26

-

July 3

0.0289

June 27

-

July 4

0.0287

June 28

-

July 5

0.0287

June 29

0.0288

July 6

0.0284

June 30

0.0287

July 7

0.0283

Average weekly

0.02875

Average weekly

0.0286

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0138 manats or 2.8542 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47646 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

June 26

-

July 3

0.4835

June 27

-

July 4

0.4787

June 28

-

July 5

0.4786

June 29

0.4854

July 6

0.4718

June 30

0.4829

July 7

0.4697

Average weekly

0.48415

Average weekly

0.47646

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.4089 manats or 1.3909 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2088.34414 manats.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

June 26

-

July 3

2114.4337

June 27

-

July 4

2082.0002

June 28

-

July 5

2083.0673

June 29

2124.3456

July 6

2077.1947

June 30

2116.5614

July 7

2085.0248

Average weekly

2120.4535

Average weekly

2088.34414

