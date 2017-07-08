Weekly review of Azerbaijani currency market

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Anvar Mammadov – Trend:

The official exchange rate of Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar set by Azerbaijan’s Central Bank (CBA) decreased by 0.0001 manats or 0.0059 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average rate was set at 1.70216 AZN/USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate June 26 - July 3 1.7021 June 27 - July 4 1.7021 June 28 - July 5 1.7022 June 29 1.7022 July 6 1.7022 June 30 1.7021 July 7 1.7022 Average weekly 1.70215 Average weekly 1.70216

The official exchange rate of manat against euro set by the CBA decreased by 0.0005 manats or 0.0257 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/EUR rate was set at 1.93686 manats.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate June 26 - July 3 1.9426 June 27 - July 4 1.9356 June 28 - July 5 1.9328 June 29 1.9408 July 6 1.9302 June 30 1.9474 July 7 1.9431 Average weekly 1.9441 Average weekly 1.93686

The official exchange rate of manat to Russian ruble set by the CBA increased by 0.0006 manats or by 2.0761 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/RUB rate was set at 0.0286 manats.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate June 26 - July 3 0.0289 June 27 - July 4 0.0287 June 28 - July 5 0.0287 June 29 0.0288 July 6 0.0284 June 30 0.0287 July 7 0.0283 Average weekly 0.02875 Average weekly 0.0286

The official exchange rate of manat to Turkish lira set by the CBA increased by 0.0138 manats or 2.8542 percent last week.

Accordingly, the average AZN/TRY rate was set at 0.47646 manats.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate June 26 - July 3 0.4835 June 27 - July 4 0.4787 June 28 - July 5 0.4786 June 29 0.4854 July 6 0.4718 June 30 0.4829 July 7 0.4697 Average weekly 0.48415 Average weekly 0.47646

Last week, the price of one ounce of gold decreased by 29.4089 manats or 1.3909 percent.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of gold stood at 2088.34414 manats.